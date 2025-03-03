49ers Post-Combine Mock 1st Round and Sleeper OL Picks
A week ago, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was labeled a top-five lock in the draft, now he’s in one mock draft going to the 49ers at 11 due to body measurements. The NFL’s response to the Scouting Combine is a testament to overreaction. Narratives will shift again with pro days, 30 visits to teams, and thorough review of the game tape.
Top Ten Mock
1. NYG from TEN Cam Ward (Miami) QB – Rumors are heating up.
2. CLE Abdul Carter (Penn State) Edge – Best player in the draft.
3. TEN from NYG Travis Hunter (Colorado) DB/WR – Rookie All-Pro DB?
4. NE Armand Membou (Missouri) OT – Gone by 4, 5, or 7.
5. JAX Mason Graham (Michigan) DT – The new GM wants trench picks.
6. LV Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) RB – Their new GM wants a run game.
7. NYJ Tyler Warren (Penn State) TE – The Jets were 21st in red zone TD %.
8. CAR Jalon Walker (Georgia) LB/Edge – Their defense needs a playmaker.
9. NO Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) Edge – Warren, Shedeur, Shemar.
10. CHI Will Campbell (LSU) OG – Ben Johnson knows the value of OL.
The Niner Options at 11
John Lynch wants "a difference maker." At 11, the Niners don’t need to force trenches what they need most is impact at a critical need. Trenches are preferred but not mandatory.
OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) G/RT – Not an NFL LT with the lunging. G/RT at 11? Not BPA.
TE Colston Loveland (Michigan) – The top TE, but 11 is too high.
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) – The long stride hurts his breaks. He has a limited route tree.
Luther Burden III (Missouri) – Home run threat, quick acceleration, YAC, high IQ.
Matthew Golden (Texas) – Separates, blocks, hands, returner, 4.29. But 11 is too rich.
DT Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) The top athlete at DT, productive, but light for the Wide 9.
Edge Character flags may lead the Niners to pass on James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green, interviews will be key. They’ll consider Mykel Williams (Georgia).
LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) – Converted edge that makes plays everywhere.
DB Will Johnson (Michigan) – The Niners love Patrick Surtain II, here’s the sequel.
Jahdae Barron (Texas) – Speed, all secondary positions, made Jeremiah Smith disappear. But a T-Rex, the Niners likely don’t go for 29 arms.
S Nick Emmanwori (S Carolina) – The next Kyle Hamilton, DB/FS/SS/LB/IQ. Difference maker.
The Finalists
The Faithful will insist on including Banks here. The Niners already forced a right tackle wishing he could play left and passed on a string of All-Pros before, didn’t work out too well.
DT - Graham is the likely pick if he falls to 11. Nolen will be in the evaluation mix.
Edge – If Pearce and/or Green interview well, and if the Niners downplay the character concerns, these two jump to the top of the list. Big if though. Williams, ideal size, young, learning the game.
LB – Campbell. If Dre Greenlaw walks, this is a huge need.
DB – They met with Johnson and he’s an elite talent.
S - Emmanwori – One of the best Combine workouts ever, sets the defense, plays four positions, produces, chess piece. But he’s a safety. I’ve pounded the table for the Niners to take Derwin James and Kerby Joseph. I know how this ends.
If Graham is picked in the top ten, they aren’t sold on Nolen or the edges, and don’t see much difference between Will Johnson and Jahdae Barron, then the Niners could trade down. One thing to note, this is Kyle Shanahan, a trade down would not be for an offensive lineman.
I can see him moving down for a receiver, Loveland, or the ultimate Shanaback, TreVeyon Henderson. Home run speed, runner-receiver dual threat, great in pass pro, and the cherry on top, he doesn’t fumble. A deal into the 20s from 11 can net a handy extra 2nd-round pick.
If they stay put, and I think they will, my mocked pick is someone not mentioned often but in the mix for BPA and a clear need.
11. SF Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) LB 6-3/235, 21 years old. Size/speed, 4.52, with 10.5 inch hands, 32.5 inch arms as a converted edge, and a reliable tackler with a missed tackle rate under six. Loose hips for coverage, accelerates and closes well. 65 stops leads the class, plus seven sacks. Can be deployed as a chess piece given the pass rush skills and overall game to disguise intent. A defensive weapon. A difference maker. At an area of critical need.
Robert Saleh is adamant that Greenlaw stays. If Dre does stay then pivot to another player. If Greenlaw leaves, will Saleh be adamant to replace him? He can’t use free agency with the new austerity mandate, no cap room. Therefore Campbell. Clear need, in the BPA mix, and a difference maker.
OL Sleepers
They need offensive linemen desperately, I just doubt they’ll take one in the first.
Center – Drew Kendall (BC) 6-4/308 – A projected 4th rounder, Kendall led the centers in the Future 49er Drill at 4.51, 0.05 faster in the short shuttle than 4.84 40 Jared Wilson. Kendall is a scheme fit, has the requisite movement skills, smart hands, agility, and plays with violence.
Guard – Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech) 6-5/313 – A projected 5th rounder, Rogers has over 4,000 career reps including time at both guard spots, tackle, and backup center. Movement skills, team captain, wide zone experience, and yes, the short shuttle leader among guards at 4.51. Niner draft cheat code.
Tackle – So who ran 4.51 among the tackles? Logan Brown (Kansas) 6-6/312. The same coaches that developed Dominick Puni. The issue with Brown is he’s a former five-star recruit that hasn’t put it all together yet. A first-year starter that’s effective in the run game but needs technique work. He gave up six pressures but no sacks, along with five penalties. Has the clay, but still raw, he’s projected for the 4th round.
Conventional wisdom is the short shuttle time needs to be 4.47 or faster as the hurdle to NFL success. Indy put in a slower surface this year replacing rubber pellets with dirt ones. A 4.51 this year is likely worth a 4.47 in the past.