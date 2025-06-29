49ers Projected to Have NFL's 9th-Best Offense in 2025
As long as the 49ers have Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, their offense should be good. But will it be elite this year like it was in 2023?
Last year, the 49ers offense was not elite, particularly in the red zone. They had a much tougher time scoring touchdowns than they did in the past, and that's because Christian McCaffrey scored a grand total of zero in four games, and Deebo Samuel was a massive disappointment.
This year, the 49ers hope McCaffrey will stay healthy and lead their offense once again. And as long as he's healthy, their offense should rank in the top 10. That's why Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to have the NFL's ninth-best offense this year.
"The San Francisco 49ers were the league’s best offense in this metric back in 2023, but injuries derailed some of what they wanted to do in 2024," writes PFN's Kyle Soppe. "Gone is Deebo Samuel Sr., but this remains a Kyle Shanahan-led offense with plenty of depth and now a well-compensated quarterback who may take on more responsibilities when it comes to winning ball games as opposed to not losing them.
"Don’t sleep on San Francisco after a down year."
With all due respect to Soppe, I don't agree that the 49ers offense has plenty of depth. Their offensive line is thin after losing Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore. Their running back room is thin after trading Jordan Mason. And their wide receiver room will be thin until Brandon Aiyuk is fully recovered from a brutal knee injury.
Unless McCaffrey plays like he did in 2023, this offense should look a lot like it did in 2024.