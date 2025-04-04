49ers Receive "B" Grade for Trading Deebo Samuel to Commanders
Trading Deebo Samuel to the Commanders was the biggest move the 49ers made this offseason.
They didn't sign anyone significant. Mostly, they signed backups and special teams players. But trading Samuel was bold considering he had been such an integral part of their offense for years.
Recently, NFL.com gave the 49ers a "B" grade for this trade. Here's their analysis:
"In a world where pick swaps have become en vogue, snagging a fifth-round choice while dumping salary isn't a bad return for a player who might have been outright released if the Niners had found no takers," writes NFL Network Analyst Kevin Patra.
"Samuel struggled last year, posting the lowest yards-per-touch mark (8.7) of his career, and the team seemed to sour on the situation. With the club apparently aiming to get its books in order after several seasons of spending big, Samuel always looked like a target to be moved.
"Kyle Shanahan has pieces to help fill the void -- presuming they can stay healthy. The key is Ricky Pearsall, who showed big-time flashes down the stretch as a rookie. He won't be blocked by costlier teammates from the jump in Year 2."
Personally, I would give the 49ers an "A" for this trade. Samuel was a malcontent last season seemingly because he had become the fourth-option in the passing game behind George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. Samuel will not accept a role as a fourth banana, and he doesn't deserve third or second banana status anymore. So releasing him would have been a good move. Trading him for a fifth-round pick is a phenomenal move.
Now, the Commanders will have to worry about keeping him happy.
Good luck with that.