49ers Receive a Dismal Final Offseason Grade
The NFL offseason is just about wrapped up.
Offseason team activities will kick off soon, essentially ending the offseason. That means there is one last time to reflect on a team's offseason activity.
For the San Francisco 49ers, it involved improving their coaching staff, a stagnant free agency period with mass departures, and a plethora of draft selections made.
The 49ers' offseason concludes with the extensions of George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner. So, at least they put their lack of spending in free agency to good use.
However, all of these moves weren't satisfactory to Pro Football Network, which released its final offseason grades for every team. The 49ers received a dismal "D" grade from them.
"Locking up their quarterback long term was one of the few bright spots for San Francisco. The front office allowed a lot of veteran talent to leave through free agency and trades, including Deebo Samuel Sr., Charvarius Ward, and Dre Greenlaw. With so many holes to fill, the Niners didn't come away from free agency with nearly enough, Tre Brown and Demarcus Robinson being the highlights.
"The 49ers' 2025 draft class had its highs and lows. Mykel Williams was a polarizing prospect as he possesses elite physical traits, but his college production didn't match. C.J. West and Alfred Collins could help fill the void left by Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave, but they'll have their work cut out to improve a defense that ranked 28th in EPA per rush and 25th in run defense success rate."
I can't begrudge the grade. I get why the 49ers earned a dismal grade. I would give them a "C" or a "C+ even. It seems most of their hit for a dismal grade stems from free agency.
The pushback on that is, who on earth would the 49ers have found in free agency that would've made sense? This year was a fairly weak free agent class.
If the 49ers were to overspend for a bunch of B-tier players, it would've set them back further. And sure, the 49ers lost a ton of players, but none were irreplaceable.
Dre Greenlaw is the only player who will end up stinging them, but the 49ers already know how it will be without him after enduring that last season.
Ultimately, the 49ers will need Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan to be on the money in 2025 if they want to bounce back. It won't be due to the moves or lack thereof from this offseason.