49ers Receive Strong Grade for Bryce Huff Trade
The 49ers are making a very bold move.
On June 1, they're trading a mid-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for edge rusher Bryce Huff AND paying $7.9 million of his guaranteed salary according to reports. That's a hefty price for a player who had just 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles last season.
And yet, CBS Sports gives the 49ers an "A-minus" grade for this trade.
"This trade brings to mind Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's quote about how 'one man's trash is another man's treasure,'" writes CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "While Huff was deemed expendable in Philadelphia, he's headed to a 49ers team that clearly feels that he can make a difference on their defense in 2025.
"Saleh's familiarity with Huff is a big reason why this trade could end up being a big win for the 49ers. Huff's breakout season took place under Saleh, after all, and it's safe to assume that Saleh already has a good idea as to how Huff will fit inside the 49ers defense.
"Huff's salary, in addition to giving up a mid-round pick, are risks that could end up hurting the 49ers, but the risk appears to be worth the possible reward. While things didn't pan out for him in Philadelphia, Huff is still a relatively young player with some considerable upside.
"During his breakout 2023 season, Huff had the best pass-rush (win) rate (21.8%) in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. His success that season led to his big contract with the Eagles, and it's led to yet another big opportunity now in San Francisco. The 49ers are clearly banking on Huff being more productive for them than he was with the Eagles."
Huff is a pass-rush specialist who doesn't start because he isn't good against the run, so he's a one-trick pony. And as a pass rusher, he's had just one season in which he's recorded more than 3.5 sacks, so he's also a one-year wonder.
Fortunately for the 49ers, Huff's one excellent season came under Saleh and he's still just 27. Perhaps Saleh can coax another terrific season out of him.