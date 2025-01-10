49ers RG Dominick Puni is the NFL's Highest-Graded Rookie O-Lineman
The 49ers hit a home run with their third-round pick this season.
Dominick Puni seems like he will be the 49ers' starting right guard for quite a long time. He's the best offensive lineman the 49ers have drafted since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined the franchise in 2017, and he's the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL this season according to Pro Football Focus. No. 2 is Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Joe Alt who was the fifth pick in the draft, and no. 3 is Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier who was the 51st pick in the draft.
Puni was the 86th pick. In college, he played every position on the offensive line except right guard. But in training camp, both Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano got injured which created an opening for Puni to start. Had those two veterans not gone down, Puni might never have played. Head coach Kyle Shanahan rarely plays rookies unless he has to.
But Puni was an instant success. He was the only rookie on the 49ers who started all 17 games. Next season, he could be a Pro Bowler if he continues to improve.
Before Puni became the right guard, starting right tackle Colton McKivitz was a complete liability -- he gave up a whopping 13 sacks in 2023. This season, he gave up 8. And that's not because he improved. He simply played next to Puni who protected him.
The 49ers deserve major credit for finding such a terrific player in Round 3.