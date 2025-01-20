All 49ers

49ers, Robert Saleh are Drifting Away From a Reunion

A reunion between the 49ers and Robert Saleh took a turn on Monday.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have placed all of their chips on Robert Saleh becoming their defensive coordinator.

It is a boom-or-bust move that is looking like more of a bust. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Saleh has a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars scheduled this week. Second interviews usually mean a team is close to hiring that coach.

As a result, the 49ers and Saleh are drifting away from a reunion. Saleh earning a second interview decreases the likelihood of that. The Jaguars were all along the only realistic head coaching job for Saleh. He spent three years with them from 2014 to 2016.

He likely has a close enough relationship with Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Saleh might be able to convince Khan to fire General Manager Trent Baalke or have Baalke take a backseat to Saleh. In any case, the Jaguars can provide him with his ideal head coaching setup.

The 49ers placed all of it on Saleh. Not even making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator is enough to entice him. This is where not interviewing other candidates will bite the 49ers. They will have to scramble for other options, which is dwindling.

If Saleh takes the head coaching job with the Jaguars, it wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers went with Brandon Staley as the defensive coordinator. He's the only other candidate interviewed along with Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

I'd imagine Kyle Shanahan favors Staley since he has a year with the 49ers under his belt. It's hysterical that Shanahan said at his exit press conference he's excited to interview a bunch of options. Instead, he locked in on Saleh and only Saleh.

The 49ers better hope it works out for them because their plan for a defensive coordinator looks horrendous.

