Will the 49ers Fire Kyle Shanahan if He Misses the Playoffs Next Year?
The 49ers ownership just gave Kyle Shanahan a pass for missing the playoffs. He might not be so lucky if he does it again next year.
Keep in mind, the 49ers lost 7 of their final 8 games -- they got worse as the season went on. Then Kyle Shanahan fired the defensive coordinator and the special teams coordinator, plus he essentially fired himself as the offensive coordinator too considering he's in the process of promoting Klay Kubiak to that position.
Which means Shanahan is out fall guys. If he misses the playoffs next season or makes the playoffs and loses in the first round, he would be the fall guy.
Compare Shanahan to Nick Sirianni. He was on the hot seat last year after the Eagles lost six of their final seven games and got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. No one cared that Sirianni led the Eagles to the Super Bowl the season prior. That's why he had to fire all of his coordinators. He had one season to turn things around or he'd be history in Philadelphia.
And as we know, Sirianni turned the Eagles around. Hired Vic Fangio who transformed the Eagles defense into the best one in the league. Beat the Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. And so Sirianni's job is safe for now.
We don't know whom Shanahan will hire to be the 49ers' next defensive coordinator. Maybe it will be Robert Saleh or someone even better. Maybe the 49ers will go 14-3 next and win a playoff game, too. In that case, Shanahan will be safe.
High stakes.