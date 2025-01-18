Four 49ers Who Were the Most Surprising in 2024
2024 was a bit of a surprising year for the San Francisco 49ers, spearheaded by these four players.
Malik Mustapha
Who in the world saw rookie safety Malik Mustapha being a solid starter for the 49ers in 2024? It definitely wasn't me. Mustapha was poised to be no more than a depth player who would contribute on special teams.
He was everything but that. Mustapha finished the year as the best safety on the 49ers' roster. It was insane to see considering the expectations on Ji'Ayir Brown and the hope with Talanoa Hufanga returning. Mustapha was sweet in 2024 and is a player to be excited about in 2025
Jordan Mason
When Christian McCaffrey was a last-minute scratch in Week 1, there was concern the 49ers' offense would be great. Well, Jordan Mason gave the 49ers minimal drop-off as the starter. He was sensational for the 49ers. He may not have given them anything as a receiver, but he was fierce.
Mason led the league in rushing for the first six weeks of the season and was in the top five entering the Bye week. No one could've foreseen that even if he deserved more carries with a healthy McCaffrey beforehand.
Jauan Jennings
He might not have ever had the stats, but Jauan Jennings was always a key player in the 49ers' offense. This year he took his game to a whole new level thanks to the opportunities. Jennings was insane this year and almost eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving had he not been ejected in the regular season finale.
It was thanks to his efforts that allowed the 49ers to have a sufficient passing offense. Otherwise, it would've been George Kittle alone. Jennings showed that he is more than a No. 3 wide receiver and should be looked at for more responsibilities in the future.
Charvarius Ward
Before the Bye week, Charvarius Ward struggled to be the 49ers' best cornerback. Ward wasn't great at all for the 49ers. He wasn't close to the All-Pro player that he was in 2023. It was surprising to see him drop off like that. Deommodore Lenoir overshadowed Ward and became their best cornerback.
Ward wasn't as lockdown and sound in coverage as he was. On the flip side, he was also surprising for ever coming back to the team after the tragic passing of his daughter. He gets enormous credit and praise for that because he didn't need to do it.
