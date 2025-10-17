49ers Rule Out Three Key Players Against the Falcons
Defeating the Atlanta Falcons will require all hands on deck for the San Francisco 49ers.
Thankfully, their injury report isn't as loaded as it was in previous weeks for this matchup. But they will still be missing three key players against the Falcons on Sunday night.
Brock Purdy
Despite being a limited participant in practice this week, Brock Purdy will not be active versus the Falcons. This is the absolute right call for the 49ers.
There is no reason to rush Purdy back. The steps they are taking to slowly integrate him back in are perfect. Purdy's limited participation in practice this week is the beginning of a ramp-up for him.
"He was able to get out there and throw more (this week)," Kyle Shanahan said. "It's definitely a step further ahead than what we had last week, so going in the right direction."
The 49ers kept him on the shelf for two weeks before this so that he could properly recover. They didn't do that before. Purdy only missed one week of practice before they trotted him back out.
It was a foolish mistake by the 49ers. Thankfully, they have Mac Jones as their backup. He's done a terrific job filling in for Purdy, especially without several key offensive players.
Ricky Pearsall
The 49ers will not have Ricky Pearsall on hand this Sunday night. He's being held back by a PCL/knee injury, which makes sense as to why it's taking him a while.
This is not an injury to treat lightly. Pearsall should remain on ice until he barely feels any pain or limitations. As I've stated in previous articles, look at how poorly the Las Vegas Raiders handled Brock Bowers.
He's also dealing with a PCL injury, and the Raiders played him through it until two weeks ago. The 49ers have a perfect example of what not to do with Pearsall.
It's better to keep him out of several games than to aggravate his injury or to stagnate his recovery. As much as they would love him out there, he's needed only at 100 percent.
The 49ers already have enough players toughing it out with injuries, like Jauan Jennings. However, if Pearsall doesn't take a step forward next week, it's going to be time to be concerned with his injury.
Yetur Gross-Matos
Last but not least is Yetur Gross-Matos. He's been held out of the contest with the Falcons due to a knee and hamstring injury. His knee injury isn't anything new.
Gross-Matos has been playing through that one, so I suspect his hamstring is what's keeping him out the most. The 49ers could certainly use his presence right now.
He's a pass rushing specialist that gives them roughly 16 snaps a game. A few of his snaps are impactful, and given how ineffective the 49ers are there, they need anyone they can get.
