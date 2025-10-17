All 49ers

49ers Rule Out Three Key Players Against the Falcons

The 49ers will expectedly be without these three key players when they face the Falcons in Week 7.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Defeating the Atlanta Falcons will require all hands on deck for the San Francisco 49ers.

Thankfully, their injury report isn't as loaded as it was in previous weeks for this matchup. But they will still be missing three key players against the Falcons on Sunday night.

Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite being a limited participant in practice this week, Brock Purdy will not be active versus the Falcons. This is the absolute right call for the 49ers.

There is no reason to rush Purdy back. The steps they are taking to slowly integrate him back in are perfect. Purdy's limited participation in practice this week is the beginning of a ramp-up for him.

"He was able to get out there and throw more (this week)," Kyle Shanahan said. "It's definitely a step further ahead than what we had last week, so going in the right direction."

The 49ers kept him on the shelf for two weeks before this so that he could properly recover. They didn't do that before. Purdy only missed one week of practice before they trotted him back out.

It was a foolish mistake by the 49ers. Thankfully, they have Mac Jones as their backup. He's done a terrific job filling in for Purdy, especially without several key offensive players.

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers will not have Ricky Pearsall on hand this Sunday night. He's being held back by a PCL/knee injury, which makes sense as to why it's taking him a while.

This is not an injury to treat lightly. Pearsall should remain on ice until he barely feels any pain or limitations. As I've stated in previous articles, look at how poorly the Las Vegas Raiders handled Brock Bowers.

He's also dealing with a PCL injury, and the Raiders played him through it until two weeks ago. The 49ers have a perfect example of what not to do with Pearsall.

It's better to keep him out of several games than to aggravate his injury or to stagnate his recovery. As much as they would love him out there, he's needed only at 100 percent.

The 49ers already have enough players toughing it out with injuries, like Jauan Jennings. However, if Pearsall doesn't take a step forward next week, it's going to be time to be concerned with his injury.

Yetur Gross-Matos

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94)
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last but not least is Yetur Gross-Matos. He's been held out of the contest with the Falcons due to a knee and hamstring injury. His knee injury isn't anything new.

Gross-Matos has been playing through that one, so I suspect his hamstring is what's keeping him out the most. The 49ers could certainly use his presence right now.

He's a pass rushing specialist that gives them roughly 16 snaps a game. A few of his snaps are impactful, and given how ineffective the 49ers are there, they need anyone they can get.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News