49ers Should Pass on Signing Joey Bosa
I get it.
I get why anyone would want the 49ers to sign Joey Bosa. The Chargers recently released the nine-year pro as a salary cap saving move.
The 49ers can sign him at any time now because he was released before free agency. Pairing him up with his brother Nick Bosa is a great story. They get to make Nick happy and potentially improve their defensive line.
As fun and cool of a look it would be to have the Bosa brothers teaming up, there isn’t a point for the 49ers to sign Joey. The 49ers have made it clear through a series of reports that cash spending will be altered this offseason.
They also appear to be aiming to get younger to establish a new core for the foreseeable future. Signing Joey doesn’t align at all with what the 49ers are doing. Besides, he isn’t going to come at a cheap price.
He should only be brought on if he’s signed for very little and has many incentives based on playing time and production. I doubt he will agree to that, even if he can team up with his brother.
It would be more so his loss if he doesn’t sign with the 49ers than vice versa. There isn’t any appeal in bringing Joey from a production standpoint. His entire career has been riddled with injuries.
Last year was the first time since 2021 that he didn’t play almost half of the season. He only missed three games last year, so his health finally saw stability.
However, he didn’t do much with his availability. Joey tallied five sacks and 19 pressures. That’s not much of an impact. The 49ers can find better than him.
Joey would love to be with the 49ers, but why would the 49ers love for him to join? It’s a hard pass from me even if it’s for the cheapest of contracts.
Commit to the youth movement and don’t get tempted with the brotherly love story.
