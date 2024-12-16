49ers to Suspend De'Vondre Campbell Without Pay for Rest of Season
This seems fair.
The 49ers have suspended linebacker De'Vondre Campbell without pay for the rest of the season citing conduct detrimental to the team, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That means Campbell can't sign with another team for the final three games. Technically, he's still on the 49ers, but he'll never play another snap or earn another penny here.
Campbell refused to enter the game during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Rams. He had been a starter all season and was upset that he abruptly was benched for Dre Greenlaw, a franchise legend making a heroic return from an Achilles' tear.
Instead of quitting before the game, Campbell suited up and quit mid-game when the 49ers really needed him after Greenlaw and Dee Winters got injured. Campbell went out of his way to hurt the team as much as possible. And he did this probably because the 49ers cost him a chance to reach some of his playing-time incentives which would have paid him an additional $500,000.
By quitting the way he did and getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, Campbell cost himself $261,666. Plus the 49ers can recoup more than $100,000 from him in signing bonus money. Campbell made a big mistake, and his punishment is fitting.
Now, let's forget about him and his unremarkable career. He was a mere footnote to this terrible season anyway, not the reason it fell apart. The 49ers would have lost to the Rams even if he hadn't quit. They were a miss with or without him. Do not make him the scapegoat for all their issues. Their problems run deeper than one disgruntled linebacker.