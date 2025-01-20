49ers Unlikely to Retain Coach to be Special Teams Coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have conducted a handful of interviews with coaches for their special team coordinator position.
It's unclear which coach is the favorite to get hired, but there is clarity on which one is unlikely to get it. Former defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is not expected to be employed as the special teams coordinator, per Mike Silver of The Athletic.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan had indicated at his exit press conference that Sorensen will be considered for the job despite being relieved as defensive coordinator.
"He's under contract still and I'm really hoping that he'll come back," said Shanahan. "But that's got to be something he and his family feel good about too and the exact role that we end up carving out for him, which I'll work on here over the next few weeks.”
Silver's post sounds like it is more of the 49ers' decision not to go with Sorensen. However, it is likely Sorensen would like to seek out a new team as well. The awkwardness of being relieved from one position and being placed into another is challenging.
It is best for the two sides to separate.
Read more