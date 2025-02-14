5 Teams That 49ers Free Agent Dre Greenlaw Might Sign With
Re-signing Dre Greenlaw should be a top priority for the 49ers entering free agency.
However, Greenlaw will have a market despite only playing one-half of football and three snaps in 2024. He could end up being too expensive for the 49ers. It also sounds like Greenlaw wants to play for a defense where he can "run his own shop" as Matt Barrows calls it.
Here are five teams that Greenlaw might sign with in free agency.
Texans
The most obvious team that Greenlaw will look at in free agency is the Texans. His connection with head coach DeMeco Ryans is strong. He made that clear to me when I asked him during Super Bowl week last year regarding a coach he credits the most for his growth.
Ryans surely would love to have Greenlaw back in his ranks as well. However, their salary cap space isn't looking great, especially since they already have one former linebacker -- Azeez Al-Shaair. Still, I wouldn't rule out the possibility of the two sides somehow making it work.
Chargers
The Chargers were one of the surprise playoff teams last year unless you're a 49ers fan. It's not surprising to see Jim Harbaugh take a lowly team from the outhouse and into the penthouse. For him to keep the Chargers in the penthouse, they have to upgrade several positions like linebacker.
Their only good player was Denzel Perryman and he's set to become a free agent. Greenlaw would be an immediate upgrade for the Chargers. I'm sure Harbaugh wouldn't mind bringing in Greenlaw to work closely with linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, who Greenlaw gets compared to with the 49ers.
Raiders
When was the last time anyone can say that the Raiders had a solid linebacker? It's been forever since that could be said and it can end this offseason if they pursue Greenlaw. They have the salary cap space to give Greenlaw what he wants. There is no better fit for the Raiders than Greenlaw.
Pete Carroll knew Greenlaw firsthand when he crushed his Seahawks' dreams in 2019 with his goal line stand. That is a player who Caroll would love to have in his ranks. The Raiders need an energetic and tone-setting player. Greenlaw is a throwback Raiders player, so don't be surprised if they go fullcourt press on him in free agency.
Commanders
Speaking of firsthand, Commanders General Manager Adam Peters was a part of the draft that got the 49ers Greenlaw. He knows all too well the player and person he is. With Bobby Wagner slated to be a free agent, the Commanders could look to Greenlaw as his replacement.
He wouldn't simply be a replacement, he'd be an upgrade. A massive one if Greenlaw can stay healthy. The Commanders also have the salary cap space to give Greenlaw a strong offer as well as the opportunity to be the leader of their defense for a playoff-contending team.
Bears
2024 was an awful year for the Bears, but it wasn't because of their defense. It was a fine unit that was let down by their offense. However, by far their weakest position on defense is linebacker. That is where Greenlaw can come in and give them a much-needed improvement.
This fit makes the most sense for Greenlaw. They have the money to woo him, the opportunity to have autonomy, and play for a strong defense under an excellent play-caller, Dennis Allen. I expect the Bears to be the team that Greenlaw signs with if it doesn't work with the 49ers.
