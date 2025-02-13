Five Teams That Could Trade for Deebo Samuel
Trading Deebo Samuel will not be an easy task for the 49ers.
He is coming off a vastly disappointing season and isn't getting any younger. Plus, he has one year left on his contract, so a team would either have to consider extending him or be ok with having him as a rental.
Despite all of that, there could be some teams who are interested in Samuel. He can be a fit for some offenses and viewed as their missing piece. Here are the five teams that could trade for Samuel.
Broncos
This one is the most obvious, given that the Broncos are the top team linked to Samuel. Denver is a rising team with a young quarterback, Bo Nix, whom Samuel recently praised. Samuel could work well in Denver's offense by being their underneath receiver.
Head coach Sean Payton can easily find a way to curate targets for him. Samuel also provides a veteran presence in the locker room of a winning organization. That could prove to be the convincing factor that a rising young team like the Broncos wants.
Chargers
It's no secret that the Chargers want to run the football despite having an excellent quarterback in Justin Herbert. That is the style of head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. 49ers fans know that all too well. That is what makes Samuel a nice fit with the Chargers.
They need another wide receiver but one who will fit their run-first style. Samuel will have no qualms about being in that kind of offense since that is what the 49ers are. He blocks well and gives the Chargers a great quick passing game with a home run ability that they don't have.
Colts
Another team that needs an addition at wide receiver is the Colts. However, they don't need one who is a pure separating receiver. They need one who can mix well with Anthony Richardson and that is what Samuel can do. Imagine all of the jet sweep motions and handoffs.
Defenses will have to account for Richardson, Samuel, and star running back Jonathan Taylor. Samuel is also a proven receiver for a quarterback who needs quick and easy completions. He would mesh well with Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
Commanders
Trading Samuel within the NFC probably won't happen, but there is one team that the 49ers might be willing to hear out and that is the Commanders. Adam Peters is running the ship there as the General Manager, so he surely has to be considering Samuel at this very moment.
Pairing Samuel up with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin would be very complimentary. McLaurin takes care of all the deep-to-moderate areas, while Samuel takes care of the short areas. The only issue is how offensive Kliff Kingsbury can create a role for him outside of a pure wide receiver.
Ravens
Of all the teams listed, the Ravens are the ones who would make the most sense for Samuel. It is similar to the logic used with the Colts. Samuel can be in packages that confuse defenses as to where the ball is going between himself, Lamar Jackson, and Derick Henry.
It would be an awesome offense to watch from a pre-snap look alone. Samuel could potentially thrive with Jackson when he has to scramble, which is the best way for Samuel to find any space as a route runner. The only issue is getting Samuel's contract to fit. That won't be as easy as fitting him in the offense.
