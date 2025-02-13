Amari Cooper Would be a Perfect Addition to the 49ers
Wide receiver is now a position of need for the San Francisco 49ers with Deebo Samuel on the way out.
They cannot go into 2025 with a green Ricky Pearsall, an at-best No. 2 receiver Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk coming off of a torn ACL and MCL. A wide receiver needs to be added to the roster and it has to come via free agency.
One player who the 49ers should strongly consider signing is Amari Cooper. He would be a perfect addition to the 49ers. For starters, the 49ers had a deal in place with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Cooper for Aiyuk.
Their interest is evident and likely is still there. Cooper ended up being traded to the Buffalo Bills, tallying only 20 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He was surprisingly a nonfactor for the Bills despite being paired up with an elite quarterback.
Ending 2024 on a low note means his value is low, which is part of why he is a perfect addition to the 49ers. He shouldn't cost them that much for a one-year deal. Even if he wants a two-year deal, the 49ers should oblige. He is a tremendous route runner, which is needed in the offense.
Brock Purdy needs adequate separating receivers. Practically every receiver the 49ers have is capable of opening themselves up for Purdy to connect with. Plus, Cooper is an interchangeable receiver. He can play in the slot or on the outside.
That is the kind of receiver Kyle Shanahan will have a ton of fun with. He's also a great receiver to target in a quick pass situation, which is a facet of the 49ers' offense. Cooper may have been a nonfactor with the Bills, but he is set up to thrive with the 49ers.
He can fill into Aiyuk's position while he is on the mend from his injury and make things easier on Jennings, Pearsall, and even George Kittle. Cooper will be an upgrade over Samuel at a vastly cheaper cost, so he checks all the boxes to be a perfect addition.
