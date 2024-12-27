All 49ers

Another 49ers Starting Offensive Lineman Misses Practice

Brock Purdy is going to be running for his life against the Lions as the 49ers have another starting offensive lineman missing practice.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) blocks for a teammate in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) blocks for a teammate in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another San Francisco 49ers starting offensive lineman is missing from practice.

Starting right tackle Colton McKivitz did not participate in Friday's session. McKivitz was a limited participant on Thursday with a knee injury, but it looks as if it is nagging him too much. Missing Friday's practice after having a limited session before puts his status against the Detroit Lions in doubt.

McKivitz will get a chance to improve his status in the final practice session on Saturday. However, it didn't bode well for him that he needed to be held out today. Should McKivitz be ruled out against the Lions, the 49ers will only have two Week 1 starters on the offensive line.

Center Jake Brendel and rookie right guard Dominick Puni are the only constants at the position. Trent Williams has been placed on Injured Reserve after being out for weeks with an ankle injury.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks suffered an MCL injury in the 49ers' last game and is out for the rest of the season. Spencer Burford, who came in relief of Banks, is also missing from practice and is unlikely to play against the Lions. The 49ers will have the ultimate patchwork at the offensive line this week.

It makes you wonder if the 49ers aren't better off sitting Brock Purdy. He's going to be running for his life in this game. The Lions love to call blitzes and will be enticed to do it more against the 49ers who are missing multiple players on the offensive line.

The running game is sure to feel negative effects as well. Everything is already looking horrendous for the 49ers before they step onto the field against the Lions on Monday night. It's a game the 49ers would like to get over quickly and feel fortunate no significant injuries are sustained.

Read more of 49ers on SI

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News