Another 49ers Starting Offensive Lineman Misses Practice
Another San Francisco 49ers starting offensive lineman is missing from practice.
Starting right tackle Colton McKivitz did not participate in Friday's session. McKivitz was a limited participant on Thursday with a knee injury, but it looks as if it is nagging him too much. Missing Friday's practice after having a limited session before puts his status against the Detroit Lions in doubt.
McKivitz will get a chance to improve his status in the final practice session on Saturday. However, it didn't bode well for him that he needed to be held out today. Should McKivitz be ruled out against the Lions, the 49ers will only have two Week 1 starters on the offensive line.
Center Jake Brendel and rookie right guard Dominick Puni are the only constants at the position. Trent Williams has been placed on Injured Reserve after being out for weeks with an ankle injury.
Starting left guard Aaron Banks suffered an MCL injury in the 49ers' last game and is out for the rest of the season. Spencer Burford, who came in relief of Banks, is also missing from practice and is unlikely to play against the Lions. The 49ers will have the ultimate patchwork at the offensive line this week.
It makes you wonder if the 49ers aren't better off sitting Brock Purdy. He's going to be running for his life in this game. The Lions love to call blitzes and will be enticed to do it more against the 49ers who are missing multiple players on the offensive line.
The running game is sure to feel negative effects as well. Everything is already looking horrendous for the 49ers before they step onto the field against the Lions on Monday night. It's a game the 49ers would like to get over quickly and feel fortunate no significant injuries are sustained.
Read more of 49ers on SI