The Best Move the 49ers have Made this Offseason
The 49ers haven't given their fans much to get excited about this offseason.
Sure, they hired Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator. That was an excellent move because he's an outstanding coach. But hiring him was a no-brainer, and he essentially hired himself when he didn't land a head-coaching job. The 49ers were desperate to bring him back. They had no discernable Plan B.
The 49ers also traded Deebo Samuel, a long overdue move. But he's the one who requested the trade -- they merely honored his request. I'd give them more credit if they had spearheaded the movement.
The 49ers also haven't given Brock Purdy a ridiculous contract that pays him more than $50 million per season yet. For now, they're holding a hard line, which I admire. But I fully expect them to cave and give Purdy every cent he wants a few weeks before the season starts.
So to me, the best move the 49ers have made this offseason is the Mac Jones signing.
Jones wasn't a no-brainer and he didn't request to join the 49ers. They had to identify him as a diamond in the rough and recruit him to Northern California, a place in which he might not be inclined to live.
Signing Jones to a two-year deal was smart because they won't lose him after one year as they did with Sam Darnold. Giving him just $7 million was a bargain.
If Purdy goes down with an injury, the 49ers can win with Jones. And if Purdy holds out during training camp, Jones can take his job.
Great signing.
