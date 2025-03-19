All 49ers

The Best Move the 49ers have Made this Offseason

The 49ers haven't given their fans much to get excited about this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
In this story:

Sure, they hired Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator. That was an excellent move because he's an outstanding coach. But hiring him was a no-brainer, and he essentially hired himself when he didn't land a head-coaching job. The 49ers were desperate to bring him back. They had no discernable Plan B.

The 49ers also traded Deebo Samuel, a long overdue move. But he's the one who requested the trade -- they merely honored his request. I'd give them more credit if they had spearheaded the movement.

The 49ers also haven't given Brock Purdy a ridiculous contract that pays him more than $50 million per season yet. For now, they're holding a hard line, which I admire. But I fully expect them to cave and give Purdy every cent he wants a few weeks before the season starts.

So to me, the best move the 49ers have made this offseason is the Mac Jones signing.

Jones wasn't a no-brainer and he didn't request to join the 49ers. They had to identify him as a diamond in the rough and recruit him to Northern California, a place in which he might not be inclined to live.

Signing Jones to a two-year deal was smart because they won't lose him after one year as they did with Sam Darnold. Giving him just $7 million was a bargain.

If Purdy goes down with an injury, the 49ers can win with Jones. And if Purdy holds out during training camp, Jones can take his job.

Great signing.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

