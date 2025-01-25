49ers are Officially Hiring Robert Saleh as Defensive Coordinator
Patience has been rewarded.
The 49ers are hiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator according to The Athletic. For the last week, it was a constant back-and-forth whether or not Saleh would be back with the 49ers. He took head coaching interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars were the most realistic given his three-year stint with them from 2014 to 2016. At one point, Saleh appeared to be the favorite. Every day it was something different with where he would be headed. One day it looked bleak, while another day it looked encouraging.
No longer will that be the case as the 49ers are rewarded for their patience. It isn't a process that should be replicated moving forward. They played a dangerous game by waiting on Saleh, especially since they hardly interviewed anyone else.
This is one of those instances where utilizing a boom-or-bust plan pays off. And to think, it was thanks to the Jaguars firing Trent Baalke that allowed Saleh to return. Once they did that, they went back after Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
The fact that Coen is now the head coach shows how much of a deterrent Baalke is. Thanks to the move, Saleh is back in red and gold. With Saleh, the 49ers have their ideal defensive coordinator: someone who knows the system, is capable of adjusting, is energetic, and is beloved by his players.
Star players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner will have no problem buying in. It will help Saleh get the rest of the defensive players bought into him as well. If Bosa and Warner are backing you, you are safe and the players will fight for you.
It wasn't that way for the last two seasons under Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen. With Wilks, the players were taking some subtle shots at him in press conferences. With Sorensen, he wasn't garnering rave reviews.
Saleh will garner rave reviews and won't be slighted by the players. Plus, Kyle Shanahan won't have to micromanage the defense. Saleh is a coach that he trusts immensely. He proved that by how long the 49ers waited on him despite him dabbling in head coaching interviews.
The 49ers' defense should see an improvement in 2025 under Saleh, but they have to help him out. It is still a unit that is lacking in talent. Not even Saleh can drastically uplift them. If they want Saleh to be what he was when he left in 2020, they have to bring in the right players.
Read more