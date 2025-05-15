Breaking Down the Easiest Stretch of the 49ers' Schedule
The 49ers open up the 2025 regular season with six of their first nine games on the road. That's the toughest part of their schedule.
After that, things get considerably easier according to NFL.com.
"After all of their early-season travel, things brighten up quite a bit by the Bay in the second half," writes NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri. "The 49ers have one of the more favorable slates following the midpoint, with seven of their final nine opponents sub.-500 teams from a year ago (hence the 49ers’ 32nd-ranked strength of schedule).
"At least two of those squads (Browns, Titans), and possibly four (Giants, Seahawks), could be starting rookie QBs against Saleh’s defense. Plus, after their Week 9 trip to the Meadowlands, the Niners will play only one more game that's both outdoors and away from Levi's: at Cleveland on Nov. 30. Could we be in store for another one of Shanahan's patented second-half runs?"
If the 49ers offense is healthy at this point, the 49ers certainly could make a second-half run considering their defense is young and should hit its stride in November.
But the 49ers offense wasn't healthy late last season. That's a big reason they lost seven of their final eight games. And they're still extremely dependent on Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey -- too older, injury-prone players.
The 49ers are a bit like the Golden State Warriors -- elite when healthy, but not healthy often enough. They need more young talent. That's why they're probably a year away.