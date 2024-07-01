Can Rookie WR Jacob Cowing Earn a Role in the 49ers' Offense?
One of the more intriguing players the San Francisco 49ers drafted this year is wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
Doubling up at receiver seemed like overkill for the 49ers after they took Ricky Pearsall in the first-round, but Cowing was too good of a player to pass up in the fourth-round. He is someone who can instantly fit into the offense and contribute.
The issue is that the 49ers have an abundance of talent on offense. Cowing could definitely see snaps on a majority of offenses in the NFL, but on the 49ers he might not even see more than a handful. Still, if he is that solid of a player and comes out firing out of the gates, then Kyle Shanahan will not let him waste away on the sidelines.
So, can Cowing earn a role in the 49ers' offense?
I just don't see it. Where are these opportunities going to come from? Even if Cowing does look solid, I don't know how Shanahan convinces himself to give him the ball over Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennnings, and Pearsall.
Cowing is up against it. Maybe he can snag away a bit of Pearsall's chances, especially if Pearsall isn't making that heavy of an impact. But Cowing faces the toughest hill to climb in being considered for a role in any capacity in the offense.
The focus for Cowing this upcoming training camp isn't to look good so that he earns a role in the offense, but to knock off the other receivers competing for a roster spot. Cowing is obviously going to make the cut, but the receivers who are trying to make it are going to be working hard for it.
That could leave lasting impressions that allows those players to see time in the offense. Chris Conley is one player who Shanahan certainly trusts to fit in at a moment's notice and he's competing for a spot. So, Cowing will need to show he can make an impact in the offense as well and not just special teams, which will be his default role.
2024 will not be the year for Cowing to flourish. He'll be a wait and see player going into 2025.