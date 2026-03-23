Why Jacob Rodriguez is a Perfect Draft Fit for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have put themselves in a position to where they can take the best player available at most spots in the 2026 NFL draft. That could have them taking Texas Tech linebacker Jacob

Rodriguez. How would he fit with the 49ers?

How Jacob Rodriguez translates to the NFL

Rodriguez is instinctive and productive. What is impressive is that he has been so productive despite hardly playing the position. He switched from offense to defense in college, so there is likley more untapped potential as he becomes more comfortable in his role.

Rodriguez plays with a frenetic pace and moves sideline to sideline. He is not afraid to stick his nose into the run game, and his willingness to make plays in pass defense stands out.

Where Jacob Rodriguez must improve in the NFL

Rodriguez can still guess at times and can often find himself out of place in the passing game when looking to make a big play. Lesser quarterbacks could not take advantage but better quarterbacks will. Rodriguez also brings a lack of length that can show up in the run game, when bigger guards can swallow him up, and he is unable to shed blocks.

NFL Comparison for Jacob Rodriguez

The best comparison for Jacob Rodriguez from a stylistic and physical perspective is Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. They are both taller and leaner in their frames, but they are fast and play faster.

Henley was a safety for most of his college career, so the adjustment was notable for him, but he picked up the position quickly and became productive. There were questions of how he would hold up in the box, but his play style has held up well. Rodriguez comes in as a transitioning player with coverage upside and questions inside the box. It paid off for the Chargers to bet on the potential, will the same be the case for Rodriguez?

Does Jacob Rodriguez fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

Rodriguez is exactly what the 49ers hoped that they were getting when they drafted Nick Martin in the third round last year. However, he is much more complete of a prospect. The issue is that if they take him, they are essentially admitting that Martin is a mistake.

Rodriguez would come in behind Dre Greenlaw as the backup WILL, and Dee Winters would slide into the SAM role. It would push Martin out, and Rodriguez would hardly see the field unless Greenlaw got hurt or was not the same player.

Rodriguez is expected to go around the 44th overall pick, so he would have to be the 49ers second round pick. There is an argument that he would be the best player available. Greenlaw is only here for one year, and Rodriguez could play beside Warner while learning to replace him. There is also a case to be made that they do not have the need or roster spots to invest in a linebacker this high.