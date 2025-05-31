All 49ers

CBS Sports Projects the 49ers to Win Under 10 Games this Year

The under seems like a wise projection.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, confers with special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, confers with special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers seem extremely optimistic about the upcoming season.

They have the easiest schedule in the league on paper plus they recently extended three of their top players -- Fred Warner, George Kittle and Brock Purdy. For the most part, the team seems locked in.

And yet, CBS Sports projects the 49ers to win fewer than 10 games this season.

"The 49ers are in something of a transition season, with a ton of change on both sides of the ball and key pieces coming back from major injuries," writes CBS Sports' Jared Dubin. "Deebo Samuel is gone. It's hard to know what we'll get out of Christian McCaffrey or when we'll even see Brandon Aiyuk. A ton of the talent on defense has been swapped out, and the Niners will be counting on some young defensive linemen to play big roles alongside Nick Bosa up front.

"The star talent is still here. Bosa, McCaffrey, George Kittle, Fred Warner and coach Kyle Shanahan will have this team in contention for a playoff spot. It just feels like it's more of a 10-win team rather than the 12- or 13-win outfit that they ran out there in 2022 and 2023."

The addition of edge rusher Bryce Huff should help the defense, particularly early in the season when the rookies will be getting their feet underneath them.

But just like last season, the success of the team hinges on the health of McCaffrey, Williams and Aiyuk. And it's still unclear if any of those players will make a big impact this year.

The under seems like a wise projection.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News