Dolphins Could be Without Prominent Player Against the 49ers

Defeating the Dolphins will get much easier for the 49ers if this prominent player is inactive.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after getting a first down during the first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins could be without a prominent player against the San Francisco 49ers.

That prominent player is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He's nursing a knee injury that he sustained against the Houston Texans last week. Waddle left the game in the second quarter and never returned. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Waddle.

"Won't see him today, said McDaniel. "For him, that will be a day-to-day situation. It's hard to forecast what it'll be tomorrow with that fresh injury, but again there is at least optimism for that. So I'll be hopeful that we'll see him but I don't really know."

Waddle had a player fall into his knee and he took a bit of time to get up from it. He looked to be in bad shape. However, he remained on the sideline with his pads on and helmet in hand as if he was going to go back in. So, he's not suffering from anything significant, but the Dolphins might take the cautious route.

I think there's a good chance the 49ers don't see Waddle this week. If he's inactive, it will be much easier to defend against the Dolphins and defeat them. The 49ers will be able to hone in on Tyreek Hill, Jonuu Smith, and De'Von Achane. The best way to disrupt them is by ruining Tua Tagovailoa's day.

He's coming off of a three-interception performance and is poised to give it away again with the 49ers coming to town. The 49ers' secondary will be licking their chops to get a multi-interception game going, especially after fumbling those countless opportunities last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford was begging the 49ers to intercept him and they failed. Now is the time to make up for it with a lesser quarterback in Tagovailoa. It should be a favorable game for the 49ers if Waddle is out. If he does play, it will be increasingly difficult but the goal will remain the same -- ruin Tagovailoa.

