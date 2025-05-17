All 49ers

ESPN Says it's an Overreaction to Expect 49ers to Cruise into Playoffs

This is a transition year for the 49ers. Simply making the playoffs would be an accomplishment.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes the game winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes the game winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Suddenly, the 49ers are considered contenders once again.

Not because of anything they did this offseason -- they lost nine starting players and replaced them mostly with rookies. No, the 49ers are contenders now simply because they have the easiest schedule in the league on paper.

So should we expect the 49ers to cruise into the playoffs? ESPN Dan Graziano says that's an overreaction.

"Oh, it's totally fair to expect the 49ers to bounce back and be a contender this season," writes Graziano. "During the Kyle Shanahan era, they've been exactly that whenever they've been able to avoid the kind of terrible injury luck they had last season. But it's important to remember how much has changed in San Francisco this offseason.

"The Niners have said goodbye to wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., guard Aaron Banks, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Nearly half of the starting lineup from the Super Bowl they played in 15 months ago is no longer on the team. They still have Brock Purdy at quarterback, and getting McCaffrey, wideout Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams back healthy will certainly help. But it's not fair to expect the 2025 49ers to just snap back to what they were in 2023.

"Also, the past three teams that entered the season with the 'easiest' schedule (again, according to previous campaign's winning percentages) all finished with losing records. That tells you a lot about the relevancy of having the "easiest" schedule."

Clay's last point is sobering.

It's also worth pointing out that there's no guarantee that Williams will play more this year than he did last year. He'll be 37 in July and he misses games every season. At this point in his career, the 49ers have to be grateful for whatever he can give them.

Ditto goes for McCaffrey. He's still in his 20s, but he had 798 carries in 2022 and 2023 before breaking down in 2024. He might not have much left in the tank. And Aiyuk might never be the same after tearing three ligaments in his knee.

This is a transition year for the 49ers. Simply making the playoffs would be an accomplishment.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News