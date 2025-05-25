Five Things to Watch during Week 1 of 49ers OTAs
The 49ers begin OTAs this week, and their first practice that's open to the media will be Thursday. Here are five things to watch.
He hasn't spoken publicly or posted on social media since October of last year. The 49ers say he's eager to play this year and that he showed up to Phase 1 of the offseason program a few weeks ago. But when they released pictures of the players training on the field, he wasn't in any of them, nor did he speak to the media. Until we actually see him in person, it's hard not to wonder what's going on with the 49ers' oldest player.
2. Who starts at left guard?
Aaron Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers and the 49ers didn't bring in a replacement. Instead, they re-signed Banks' backup -- Ben Bartch, who's had lots of injuries in his career. Will he get the first shot to replace Banks or will Spencer Burford? It's worth noting that Burford is getting paid three times more than Bartch this year. Maybe that means Burford is the favorite to win the job.
3. Who starts at safety?
Malik Mustapha won't be on the field -- he's recovering from a torn ACL. So who will start next to Ji'Ayir Brown? Will it be Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant or rookie Marques Sigle? And will any of them look good? Or should the 49ers have re-signed Talanoa Hufanga?
4. How much has Renardo Green improved?
He's replacing Charvarius Ward in the starting lineup next to Deommodore Lenoir. At Ward's best, he's a top-10 cornerback in the NFL, although he didn't play at his best last season. Meanwhile, Green is entering his second season after starting seven games as a rookie. At times, he looked like a future star. Has he taken the next leap? Or will he take a step backward like Ji'Ayir Brown did last year?
5. How much has Ricky Pearsall improved?
He's replacing Deebo Samuel in the starting lineup next to Jauan Jennings. When Brandon Aiyuk returns from his knee injury, Pearsall most likely will return to the bench. In the meantime, can he be more consistent than he was last year? He had some big plays, but he also had just one 100-yard receiving game and some bad pre-snap penalties. He should be one of the best players on the field if he's locked in.