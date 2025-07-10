All 49ers

Former 49ers Star Ranked NFL's 8th-Best Defensive Tackle by ESPN

In retrospect, trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts was one of the worst moves the 49ers ever have made.

Grant Cohn

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) smiles Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) smiles Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
They traded Buckner for a first-round pick which they used to take defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who was a disappointment and is no longer on the team. To rectify this mistake, the 49ers gave a four-year, $84 million contract to Javon Hargrave, another disappointment who no longer is on the team.

And the 49ers traded Buckner because they wanted to keep Arik Armstead, who's now with the Jaguars, and Jimmie Ward, who's now with the Texans.

Meawhile, Buckner still is the eighth-best defensive tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN.

"The tallest player on this list (6-foot-7) continues to play big, averaging 8.4 sacks per season since 2018," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"'The most underrated defensive player in the league,' a high-ranking AFC personnel exec said.

"Despite missing five games last season, Buckner continues to disrupt opposing offensive lines. His 16.4% pass rush win rate ranked second among the top 10, trailing Jones. As multiple voters pointed out, Buckner isn't in Tier 1 but will always hang around in the top 10 because of his consistency.

"'His game will age well because of his length, technique and high motor,' an NFL personnel evaluator said."

Imagine how much better Nick Bosa's career would have been up to now had he gotten to play every season next to Buckner. The 49ers had the chance to pair two borderline Hall of Famers on their defensive line for 10-plus years and they fumbled the opportunity.

Too bad.

