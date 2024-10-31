Grading the 49ers Defensive Linemen at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers, the tight ends and the offensive linemen.
POSITION: Defensive line
NAMES: Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu, Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Robert Beal, Evan Anderson.
GRADE: C
COMMENTS: Nick Bosa is still a good player, but he's not what he used to be. He can pressure the quarterback like he did when he was younger, but he doesn't convert those pressures into sacks nearly as often. And he misses lots of tackles these days. Through eight games this season, he has 10 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, he had eight missed tackles in 17 games. And in 2022, he had two missed tackles all year. He seems less motivated than he did in the past.
Other than Bosa, the 49ers' best defensive lineman has been Sam Okuayinonu, who spent last season on the 49ers practice squad. He has 3 sacks and 9 quarterback hurries in 96 pass rush snaps according to PFF, which is good. He should start and play more often.
The rest of the 49ers defensive linemen have been mediocre at best. Javon Hargrave is out for the season. Yetur Gross-Matos hasn't played since Week 3. And Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins both have been invisible. That's why the 49ers rank 18th in sack percentage and 15th in pressure percentage. They're just an average unit. The 49ers need to trade for another pass rusher before the deadline on Nov. 5.