Grading the 49ers Offensive Linemen at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers and the tight ends.
POSITION: Offensive line
NAMES: Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford.
GRADES: B-Plus
COMMENTS: This essentially is the same offensive line as last season, except the 49ers replaced Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano at right guard with rookie Dominick Puni, who already is the second-best pass blocker on the offensive line after Trent Williams. Puni will be a fixture on the team for years to come. He's already a Pro Bowl caliber player.
Speaking of Williams, he's still great, although not quite as great as he was last season. He's 36 and he hardly ever practices anymore. Plus he missed the entire offseason, he was a bit rusty to start the season.
As a whole, this group is terrific at run blocking. Even Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel and Colton McKivitz are good run blockers who fit the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme. In pass protection, those three can struggle if left one-on-one against quality pass rushers. But Banks and McKivitz have improved in pass protection and are ascending players. As opposed to Brendel, who's on the downside of his career at 32 years old. The 49ers should start looking for his heir apparent at center.
Still, this group used to be the weakness of the team. Now it's a strength.