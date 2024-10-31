Grading the 49ers Linebackers at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers, the tight ends, the offensive linemen and the defensive linemen.
POSITION: Linebacker
NAMES: Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
GRADE: B-Minus
COMMENTS: Not only is Fred Warner the best player on the 49ers and the best middle linebacker in football, he's also the highest-graded coverage player in the NFL regardless of position according to Pro Football Focus. Warner makes it nearly impossible for opposing quarterbacks to complete passes over the middle against the 49ers, which makes him unique and incredibly valuable. His run defense is merely solid, but the NFL is a passing league and he's a coverage monster. No one plays better while moving backward than Warner does.
Besides Warner, the 49ers have a bunch of liabilities at linebacker.
De'Vondre Campbell is a veteran who knows where to be but is too old and slow to get there most of the time. Dee Winters is young and explosive, but lacks instincts and isn't always where he should be. The 49ers are hoping Dre Greenlaw will return soon from a torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl eight months ago. I'm guessing Greenlaw won't play much until the playoffs if he plays at all this season. Which means the 49ers probably need another linebacker.