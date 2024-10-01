How Christian McCaffrey's Absence Impacts the Entire 49ers Offense
The 49ers run the ball just fine without their All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey. Passing the ball is the real challenge.
Technically, McCaffrey isn't the 49ers' No. 1 receiver because he doesn't lead the team in targets or catches or receiving yards. But when he's no the field and Brock Purdy drops back to pass, opposing defenses mostly are scared of McCaffrey because they can't cover him man to man. So they double him or play zone coverage which creates space for everyone else.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained this phenomenon Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.
SHANAHAN: "When you have a special third-down back or when you have such a special player out of the backfield, how it's very hard for safeties and linebackers to really cover someone out of the backfield truly one-on-one who is that good. And so when they do it, it forces two players to guard them. Just how much easier it makes things to game plan. Very similar to when I was with [former NFL WR] Julio Jones in Atlanta. No matter what, you knew when they were in man-coverage, you knew where that middle third safety was cheating, because he had to. And whenever he did that, I think back to the 2016 offense we had in Atlanta and just how good everyone else did because how good their looks would always because If they weren't that way, there was just a different dude at wideout on the other side. And it's very similar with Christian in a totally different way because he’s not an outside wide receiver, but when you can get a running back that way in the pass game, that people can't guard on their own, it is a very good security blanket for the quarterback and play caller and it's also very good looks for everybody else."
No wonder Purdy has thrown so many tight-windown throws this season.