KJ Wright Could Have Major Influence on 49ers Draft Picks this Year
The 49ers operate differently than most teams during the NFL Draft.
Most teams let their scouting department pick the players, while the 49ers seem to empower their coaches to influence decisions in the first few rounds. In the past, Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans had influences on the defensive players the 49ers drafted.
Now Saleh is back, and he surely will have a say when it comes to the 49ers' defensive draft picks this year. But Saleh might not stay with the 49ers long. He almost certainly will be one of the top head coach candidates next year and could leave to join another team. The 49ers know this. They're happy to have Saleh for now.
But they also have to plan for life after Saleh. And it seems as though they've positioned K.J. Wright to be his potential heir apparent.
Like Ryans, Wright is a former NFL linebacker who started his coaching career as a defensive quality control specialist on the 49ers. Most recently, Wright coached the linebackers on the National Team at the Senior Bowl, so he functioned as a pseudo-scout for the 49ers. He got to coach some of the best defensive players in the upcoming draft and he probably has an informed opinion about every player who was in Mobile.
When it comes time to draft defensive players this year, don't be surprised if general manager John Lynch asks Wright for his suggestions. Because Wright might be their defensive coordinator after Saleh.
For fun, let's do an all-K.J.-Wright mock draft, meaning every defensive player the 49ers take has to have played on the National Team at the Senior Bowl.
Round 1, Pick 11: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas.
Round 2, Pick 43: Darius Alexander, DT Toledo.
Round 3, Pick 75: David Walker, DE, Central Arkansas.
Round 3, Pick 100: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia.
Round 4, Pick 113: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan.
Round 4, Pick 138: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia.
Round 5, Pick 147: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon.
Round 5, Pick 160: Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah.
Round 7, Pick 227: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh.
Round 7, Pick 249: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State.
Round 7, Pick 252: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana.