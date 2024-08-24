All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Gushes About 49ers RB Jordan Mason

The MVP of the preseason for the 49ers this year was running back Jordan Mason.

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) celebrates with team mates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) celebrates with team mates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
He averaged a whopping 5.4 yards per carry on 14 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns. To be fair, he didn't play against the Saints starting defense -- he missed that game with a sore hip. Mason's carries came against the Titans backups and the Raiders backups. Still, he clearly outclassed the competition and earned the job as Christian McCaffrey's primary backup. In past years, Elijah Mitchell was the backup and Mason was third string. Not anymore.

Here's what Kyle Shanahan said about Mason after the 49ers' preseason finale in Las Vegas.

Q: Where do you think Jordan has improved the most?

SHANAHAN: "He's been such a good runner since he's gotten here. I think his stamina has gotten better. I think his all-around play, especially on special teams, too, has gotten a lot better, especially from the first year. He started playing at a high level on special teams last year, though. He carried it to this year. He's been running the ball well for a while. He's solid in the pass game as well."

Q: What is your trust level?

SHANAHAN: "A ton of trust. We got a bunch of playing time, get him out healthy. That really was the goal for everyone today. Not really a fun thing going into these games when you want guys to play because I truly believe it helps them, but you want to make sure they stay healthy, too."

