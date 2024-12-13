All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Reveals LB De'Vondre Campbell Quit on the 49ers

This has never happened before to the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Unbelievable.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to play for the 49ers tonight in the loss to the Rams. The 49ers needed Campbell to fill in when Dre Greenlaw exited the game due to injury. Instead of helping his team out, he elected to quit on the 49ers.

"He said he didn't want to play today," said Kyle Shanahan. "That was in the third quarter."

This is surely not going to go over well with the players in the locker room. Shanahan looked irrate from when he answered those questions. Defensive star and leader Fred Warner was asked about Campbell refusing to go in. So was All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward.

"I don't wanna say too much on it. I'll keep it in house," said Warner.

Greenlaw made his highly anticipated debut tonight. It was expected for the last week that he was going to return against the Rams and start. However, it was surprising to see him play on every snap, but it was understandable since he looked incredible out there in his one half of football played.

It's pretty insane to see Campbell quit on the 49ers. That's never been done by a player with Shanahan as the head coach before. Campbell is acting like he is some elite player who shouldn't be benched. Outside of a few games, he's been an extremely replaceable player this season.

Besides, he knew all along that he was the placeholder for Greenlaw from the moment he signed with the 49ers. If he didn't know that, then he's one of the most naïve people to ever walk the earth. Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks pulled out of a deal with the 49ers because he didn't want to be a placeholder.

There is nothing surprising about the 49ers starting Greenlaw once he got healthy. I fully expect the 49ers to cut Campbell on Friday and be rid of the negative pest in their locker room. It's time to fumigate.

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News