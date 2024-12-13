Kyle Shanahan Reveals LB De'Vondre Campbell Quit on the 49ers
Unbelievable.
Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to play for the 49ers tonight in the loss to the Rams. The 49ers needed Campbell to fill in when Dre Greenlaw exited the game due to injury. Instead of helping his team out, he elected to quit on the 49ers.
"He said he didn't want to play today," said Kyle Shanahan. "That was in the third quarter."
This is surely not going to go over well with the players in the locker room. Shanahan looked irrate from when he answered those questions. Defensive star and leader Fred Warner was asked about Campbell refusing to go in. So was All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward.
"I don't wanna say too much on it. I'll keep it in house," said Warner.
Greenlaw made his highly anticipated debut tonight. It was expected for the last week that he was going to return against the Rams and start. However, it was surprising to see him play on every snap, but it was understandable since he looked incredible out there in his one half of football played.
It's pretty insane to see Campbell quit on the 49ers. That's never been done by a player with Shanahan as the head coach before. Campbell is acting like he is some elite player who shouldn't be benched. Outside of a few games, he's been an extremely replaceable player this season.
Besides, he knew all along that he was the placeholder for Greenlaw from the moment he signed with the 49ers. If he didn't know that, then he's one of the most naïve people to ever walk the earth. Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks pulled out of a deal with the 49ers because he didn't want to be a placeholder.
There is nothing surprising about the 49ers starting Greenlaw once he got healthy. I fully expect the 49ers to cut Campbell on Friday and be rid of the negative pest in their locker room. It's time to fumigate.