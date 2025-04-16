NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Make a Bold Selection With 11th Pick
The 49ers can go in several directions with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.
There is no telling which direction they will take. One of them can lead them to an offensive tackle. I'm fully against the 49ers taking an offensive tackle with the 11th pick.
However, it's on very well on the table for them to find Trent Williams' future replacement or to upgrade from Colton McKivitz.
That is exactly what Pro Football Network did in their latest mock draft. They have the 49ers making a bold selection by taking Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the 11th pick.
"There is a wide range of outcomes for Kelvin Banks, with draft analysts conflicted about his ranking. But most think he has the potential to be a high selection and likely be drafted higher than his value.
"At 6’4” and 325 pounds, the Texas left tackle is a smooth athlete, has strong hands, and is agile in space. However, he needs to work on his footwork in the run game, so Banks has the potential to play guard as a rookie while also being the successor at left tackle for San Francisco."
Banks being a bold draft selection was perfectly summed up by Pro Football Network's explanation of taking him. There is no consensus on where he will be drafted.
He's a prospect that is all over the place in mock drafts and analysis. Our 49ers on SI writer Tom Jensen envisions Banks as a guard as opposed to a tackle.
I share some of Jensen's perspective, which is why it is a bold selection to take Banks with the 11th pick. The 49ers should only go for an offensive tackle if it is Armand Membou.
If he isn't there, then they should pass on an offensive tackle and look for a more impactful player who can aid them immediately.