NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams in Round 2

Good pick.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers desperately need a defensive tackle after releasing both Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this offseason.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the upcoming draft is full of quality D-tackles.

If they take one with the 11th pick in Round 1, they might have to reach. But if they wait until Round 2 to take one, they might get a first-round talent who falls because the position is so deep this year.

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to take Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in Round 2 with pick No. 43. This is an extremely reaslitic selection. The 49ers need a big, space-eating, run-stuffing defensive tackle who fits their Wide 9 front and Williams checks those boxes.

In a Wide 9 front, defensive tackles must be able to anchor and hold their ground against double-team blocks in the run game. Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner could do this consistently. Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins could not, which is why they're gone. Because if you can't stop the run on first and second down, you never get an opportunity to rush the quarterback on third down.

Williams may not be much of a pass rusher -- he recorded just 11.5 sacks in four seasons at Ohio State -- but he would instantly improve a 49ers run defense that was putrid last season. And improving the run defense is the 49ers' top priority this offseason. It's every team's top priority after watching the Eagles run their way to a Super Bowl championship.

