One 2024 Free Agent Signing the 49ers Should've Made
Usually, when a season ends, moves made by a team come into question.
For example, the San Francisco 49ers signing linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is at the forefront of questionable moves made. It is a signing that should've never happened. However, there are also moves the 49ers didn't make but should have that could've helped them this season.
One 2024 free agent signing the 49ers should've made was with safety Justin Simmons. The 49ers had reported interest in Simmons last March, per Mike Silver. That was the time to sign him, but the 49ers waited. The sense was Simmons was asking for too much.
The 49ers also wanted to see how the NFL draft would play out. Sure enough, they would draft Malik Mustapha and that would effectively end the desire to sign a safety. Simmons eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Mustapha did wonders for the 49ers this past season.
Unfortunately, he was the only safety that did anything positive for the 49ers. Adding Simmons would've boosted them at the position. Safety was arguably the 49ers' worst position in 2024.
Ji'Ayir Brown never leaped to ascend in his sophomore season.
The only leaps he took in 2024 were bad angles in tackling to stop the ball carriers. Talanoa Hufanga wasn't as bad as Brown, but he wasn't much better. Either way, injuries stopped him from ever hitting his stride. The 49ers rolled the dice on their safeties and it blew up in their face.
Now, Simmons didn't have an impressive year at all. He was just a guy out there for the Falcons. However, he still would've been better than Brown and Hufanga. Simmons also signed halfway through training camp, which plays a role in his diminished performance as the 49ers know all too well.
If the 49ers sign him when free agency was taking place, chances are he plays better than he did in Atlanta. The 49ers had the salary cap space to afford Simmons but chose to retain it as a rollover for 2025. Maybe now that Simmons' value is decreased the 49ers will pursue him.
