49ers Have Three Players Named as a 2024 AP All-Pro

#49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk narrowly missed out on his 2nd straight 1st team All-Pro selection. The voting breakdown at fullback (3 pts for 1st, 1 for 2nd):



Patrick Ricard, Baltimore, 99 (27 1sts ); Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 88 (22); Michael Burton, Denver, 6; C.J. Ham,…