49ers Have Three Players Named as a 2024 AP All-Pro
It was tough to imagine more than a player or two on the San Francisco 49ers earning an AP All-Pro honor when the season ended.
However, despite a mediocre year from the 49ers, they still generated three All-Pro players. The Associated Press has named Fred Warner as a first-team All-Pro, while George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk are named to the second team.
Warner making an All-Pro team, especially the first team, is incredible. He played the majority of the season on a fractured ankle. It goes to show just how phenomenal of a player he is. Warner on a fractured ankle is still better than most linebackers in the NFL.
Juszczyk making the All-Pro team was probably the most obvious from the 49ers. Only a small portion of teams in the NFL utilize a fullback, so Juszczyk was always going to earn an All-Pro honor. The only thing unclear was whether he'd make the first- or second-team.
As for Kittle, I'd argue he was snubbed. Yes, he made an All-Pro team, and deservedly so. The snub derives from him not being named to the first team. Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers was named to it instead.
Bowers had a great year where he set the record for most catches by a rookie ever, and most catches and receiving yards by a rookie tight end ever. There is no disputing his talent and deserving of an All-Pro honor. Nevertheless, it should've been on the second team.
Kittle ranked first in each of these categories among tight ends: Yards per reception, yards after the catch per reception, yards per route run, and passer rating on targets. He also tallied the second-most touchdowns at the position.
Let's not forget how vital Kittle is as a run blocker. Something Bowers is putrid at. There is more to tight end than receiving. Otherwise, Bowers needs to be voted in as a receiver if he is solely crowned for his receiving abilities.
At the end of the day, the 49ers can say they have three All-Pro players from 2024. Pretty impressive for a team that only won six games.
