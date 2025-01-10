All 49ers

49ers Rookie "Exceeded Expectations" Says John Lynch

This 49ers rookie provided an upgrade and stability to the position.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni (77) blocks New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (left) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Plenty of rookies were amazing in 2024 for the San Francisco 49ers.

It is by far the best draft class that has immediately impacted the team positively. However, there is one 49ers rookie who General Manager John Lynch says "exceeded expectations." That rookie is offensive guard Dominick Puni.

"I would say he really exceeded our expectations," said Lynch. "We thought we got a good player and I think he showed us a little more than that. We were just talking about it upstairs, everyone saw the real strong play, the consistent play. I think there's more in the tank of where he can grow."

Puni was tremendous for the 49ers in 2024. He wasn't supposed to be the starter. Spencer Burford was in line to start again until an injury sidelined him. Veteran Jon Feliciano was the next man up but he too sustained an injury that kept him away.

The 49ers had no choice but to play Puni. Once he got his opportunities, there was no looking back. He made the most of every rep he received in training camp and the preseason. He made it impossible for the 49ers not to start him.

Had he been skittish at all, the 49ers would've pivoted back to Burford or someone else. The fact Puni retained his starting role from Week 1 shows how much stability he brought. Even an injury couldn't keep Puni off of the field. He is a player the 49ers have to feel fortunate in drafting.

"I think the toughness, he had an AC joint one week and we were really questioning whether he could play on Sunday and he practiced on Wednesday and I've had that same injury," said Lynch. "I always prided myself on having a high pain tolerance. That stuff hurts. And he didn't miss a practice. So, I think he's got the right mindset too. And we’ve got to continue to find guys like Dom because he's going to be a good player for us.”

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

