49ers Rookie "Exceeded Expectations" Says John Lynch
Plenty of rookies were amazing in 2024 for the San Francisco 49ers.
It is by far the best draft class that has immediately impacted the team positively. However, there is one 49ers rookie who General Manager John Lynch says "exceeded expectations." That rookie is offensive guard Dominick Puni.
"I would say he really exceeded our expectations," said Lynch. "We thought we got a good player and I think he showed us a little more than that. We were just talking about it upstairs, everyone saw the real strong play, the consistent play. I think there's more in the tank of where he can grow."
Puni was tremendous for the 49ers in 2024. He wasn't supposed to be the starter. Spencer Burford was in line to start again until an injury sidelined him. Veteran Jon Feliciano was the next man up but he too sustained an injury that kept him away.
The 49ers had no choice but to play Puni. Once he got his opportunities, there was no looking back. He made the most of every rep he received in training camp and the preseason. He made it impossible for the 49ers not to start him.
Had he been skittish at all, the 49ers would've pivoted back to Burford or someone else. The fact Puni retained his starting role from Week 1 shows how much stability he brought. Even an injury couldn't keep Puni off of the field. He is a player the 49ers have to feel fortunate in drafting.
"I think the toughness, he had an AC joint one week and we were really questioning whether he could play on Sunday and he practiced on Wednesday and I've had that same injury," said Lynch. "I always prided myself on having a high pain tolerance. That stuff hurts. And he didn't miss a practice. So, I think he's got the right mindset too. And we’ve got to continue to find guys like Dom because he's going to be a good player for us.”
