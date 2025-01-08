All 49ers

49ers' Trent Williams Isn't Considering Retirement

2024 was a rough one for Trent Williams both on and off the field. However, it isn't enough for him to consider retirement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Retirement will always be on the table for 49ers' star offensive tackle Trent Williams.

He is on the back end of his career at 36 years old and will be 37 in 2025. This past season was an incredibly rough one for Williams both on and off the field. Williams missed the last seven games of the season due to an ankle injury. He last played in Week 11 against the Seahawks.

It was a game where he forced himself to play through his injury. His ankle would worsen as a result and he would never be seen again. Williams' ankle injury was incredibly slow to heal. All of these issues could be enough for Williams to call it quits.

However, Williams isn't considering retirement at all. General manager John Lynch made it clear at his exit press conference on Wednesday that Williams is bought into returning to the 49ers in 2025.

"Trent's doing well," said Lynch. "He had a bruise in the ankle joint and it probably took a little longer than anyone anticipated, but sometimes that happens. And the good news is, it's taken a positive turn. Trent's mindset is where it always is and he's still very interested in being a great player that he is. And I think he's still got a lot left in the tank. So, Trent's committed as ever and we love having Trent Williams a part of us.”

This is excellent news for the 49ers. Every season, they have to consider the possibility of Williams calling it a career. Again, he's up there in age, and his body can't keep up with a full schedule anymore. It only intensifies if the 49ers make it to the postseason.

Perhaps with the 49ers missing the playoffs this year, it can act as a benefit to Williams. He can lock in on healing up and strengthening himself more. He's had to play deep into Jan. every year with the 49ers except for 2020 when he first joined the team.

This offseason could end up rejuvenating him and boost him for 2025.

