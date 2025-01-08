49ers Name an Offensive Coordinator for the First Time Since 2021
The writing was on the wall with this move.
The San Francisco 49ers name an offensive coordinator for the first time since 2021. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed at his exit press conference on Wednesday that passing game specialist Klay Kubiak is being promoted to offensive coordinator.
Kubiak called the plays in the 49ers' regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. He also called plays in all three games of the preseason. He's a coach that Shanahan has a lot of trust and faith in, which is why the 49ers are giving him a position that hasn't been held since Mike McDaniel three years ago.
“I thought he did an awesome job and Klay's role is going to be the same as it's been which has been the offensive coordinator," said Shanahan. "He just hasn't had that title yet. I mean, Klay has done as much as anyone on offense for these last two years. So, this was his second year doing that and he gets better and better each year at it. He just hasn't had the official title yet. And now he'll get the official title, which he more than deserves, but it's more about recognizing what he's already been doing and doing at a high level.”
Kubiak is deserving the title, but it is nothing more than that. Shanahan will still be the play caller like he was when McDaniel held the position last. The reason the 49ers promoted Kubiak is to recognize him for his efforts, increase his pay, and keep him away from teams that want to hire him.
So, if another team wants Kubiak, they are going to have to offer him a head coaching position. The 49ers will not let him go if it is to be an offensive coordinator elsewhere even if it allows him to be the true play caller. However, I do wonder if Shanahan will defer to Kubiak more.
This past year was the first time Shanahan allowed someone else to call plays. He never did that for McDaniel despite being with him for a handful of years. Yet, he did that for Kubiak. Perhaps this is a sign of growth for Shanahan, which will benefit the 49ers tremendously.
Shanahan could use assistance and another voice that can reduce some questionable play calls. Kubiak is in a prime position to be that guy as he has already started to expand Shanahan's horizons.
