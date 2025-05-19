One 49ers Rookie is Predicted to Exceed Expectations
Defense, defense, and more defense.
That is the theme of the San Francisco 49ers' 2025 NFL draft. Their first five picks were spent on the defense as they made a full commitment to improve last year's mediocrity.
First-round selection Mykel Williams is the headliner and will be expected to have an immediate impact, but the 49ers will need others to outperform their draft status.
One 49ers rookie who is predicted to exceed expectations is defensive tackle C.J. West, according to Pro Football Network. Here is their explanation of their choice.
"Given the 49ers' thin depth on the interior of their defensive line, CJ West's gritty, disruptive energy could make him a valuable rotational piece early in his rookie season. An experienced player, West made a name for himself by doing the dirty work and consistently freeing up playmakers around him. He was a tone-setter for Indiana's revamped run defense, helping to elevate it from one of the Big Ten’s weakest to one of the nation’s best.
"Though West lacks elite length and first-step explosion, he has the traits to make an impact on early downs. His performances against Ohio State and Michigan suggest he can hold his own against NFL-caliber competition. West will need to develop as a pass rusher, but he could immediately this defense as a run stuffer."
I'm not too sure West qualifies as a player who will exceed expectations given this explanation. West was brought on to blow up the run game.
That is the exact reason they drafted him, and this explanation just echoes it. So, it doesn't make sense to say he will exceed expectations when that is the actual expectation.
What will make him exceed it is if he establishes himself as an efficient pass rusher. The 49ers comped West to D.J. Jones, and if he flashes that in his rookie season, he will have exceeded expectations.
It's within the realm of possibility, but some time will be needed for him to get his feet under him and gather some calluses before he starts to really ball out.