The 49ers See Similarities Between CJ West and DJ Jones
This year, the 49ers drafted three defensive linemen with their first five picks.
The third defensive linemen they took -- Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West -- is similar to a defensive tackle the 49ers picked on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft -- D.J. Jones, who currently is a key member of the Denver Broncos elite defense.
After the draft, general manager John Lynch acknowledged their similarities.
"I was just looking at my notes again and (defensive line coach) Kris Kocurek said, ‘D.J. Jones comp.’ And so, I think there are a lot of similarities and that's a good thing for us.”
Jones has started every game he has played in since 2019 and is an outstanding run defender. If West can make a similar impact, he will be a great pick for the 49ers.
"We had some departures this offseason and we felt it was important to restock," Lynch explained. "Not just with guys. We wanted to put guys that fit our vision for what we want that room to be. And we've talked about Alfred Collins. C.J. is the same way.
"C.J., I think, if we're talking about him, extremely stout, sturdy, but also has the quickness and strength to play in the other team's backfield. Makes a lot of splash plays in the other team's backfield. I had the chance to watch him live this year when we went back to Ohio State. Indiana was there and made an impression in that game. But more so his film, his body of work has really stood out and we just felt like was a really good fit. Another add to the D-Line we're building.”
West played the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Kent State and performed extremely well. In 2024, he transferred to Indiana and maintained his performance, recording 2 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and an impressive 11.4 run-stop win rate.
On the 49ers, he'll line up between the center and guard and his no. 1 job will be to stuff the rub up the middle.
"I just abuse centers," West explained after getting picked. "Punch them in the face, be as violent as possible, just creating havoc down there in the middle."
Good to know.