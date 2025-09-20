One Rookie has a Good Chance to be the Steal of the 49ers Draft Class
One critical aspect of the NFL draft that teams need to follow is drafting value picks.
These are the players who end up becoming steals for a team's draft class. For the San Francisco 49ers, one rookie who potentially can be a steal is nickel cornerback Upton Stout.
The 49ers have excellent value with Stout, as he's a solid player who has become a starter. However, there is another 49ers rookie who has a good chance to be an even better steal of their 2025 draft class.
The 49ers' most recent late-round steal
It's offensive lineman Connor Colby. Anytime a player is drafted late, especially in the seventh round, there aren't many expectations for that rookie.
The 49ers didn't draft Colby with any idea of him becoming a starter in 2025. They were already set with who they have at the offensive line.
Colby was solely drafted for depth and to grow behind the scenes. However, predictable injuries to starting left guard Ben Bartch have opened up an amazing opportunity for Colby.
He can end up solidifying himself as the indefinite starter with Bartch out for the next month. If he plays like he did against the New Orleans Saints the rest of the way, it's hard to imagine him losing his starting spot.
The 49ers would be extremely foolish to give the starting job back to Bartch if Colby plays well. And if he plays well to become the indefinite starter, the 49ers will have found their starting left guard for the foreseeable future in the seventh round.
This is why the 49ers should always take a swing at an offensive lineman in the draft. You never know if a player will end up becoming a hit, and so far, Colby has set himself up to be one.
"I think what stood out to us early in camp was how stout he was in pass protection," said offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. "He didn't lose matchups. So, our evaluation of him in the Draft, we thought a guy who had a really bright future. He was solid in all areas. And so, I mean, that's why we drafted him.
"Whatever the evals were, whatever people said, I think we had a very good feeling for him, the kind of person he was and how tough he was. And to say he surprised us, I mean, he probably has a little bit because of where we took him, but he's been doing what we hoped he would do.”
A rookie who was drafted in the seventh round and became a starter in the same year is uncommon. Now, an injury is what has allowed this to happen to him.
But injuries are what allowed Dominick Puni to start last year as well, and he was drafted in the third round. The 49ers get too entrenched with players they like and aren't too open with young players.
With Colby starting, it'll make it back-to-back years the 49ers have a rookie starting on the offensive line. If he takes hold of it like Puni did, it will be undeniable that Colby is the steal of their draft class.