PFF: 49ers Have NFL's 14th-Best Quarterback-Receiver Duo

In terms of pure statistical efficiency, no team has a better quarterback-receiver duo than the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Brock Purdy has been almost perfect when targeting All Pro tight end George Kittle the past few seasons. And that's because Kittle is arguably the biggest mismatch in the NFL and Purdy is the best quarterback he has played with.

That's why Pro Football Focus ranks Kittle and Purdy as the NFL's 14th-best quarterback-receiver duo.

"Purdy’s 134.5 passer rating when targeting Kittle over the past two seasons ranks first among the quarterback-receiver duos on this list," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "They also have more than 2,100 yards together during that time. Purdy and Kittle have established an incredible connection, which has stood true in both high- and low-volume situations."

To be quite honest, Purdy is the only reason this duo doesn't rank higher. Purdy is roughly the 14th-best quarterback in the NFL, while Kittle is a top-10 receiver even though he technically isn't a wide receiver. He's still a better pass catcher than almost every wide receiver in the league.

Can you imagine the numbers Kittle would have put up in his career if he had been able to play with Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Instead, he played with C.J. Beathard and Jimmy Garoppolo for years. Now, he has a slightly-above-average starting quarterback and suddenly he's putting up the best numbers of his career in his early 30s. Go figure.

For Kittle and Purdy to climb this list next year, Purdy will have to raise his game and Kittle will have to stay healthy.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

