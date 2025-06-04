PFF: 49ers Have NFL's 14th-Best Quarterback-Receiver Duo
In terms of pure statistical efficiency, no team has a better quarterback-receiver duo than the 49ers.
Brock Purdy has been almost perfect when targeting All Pro tight end George Kittle the past few seasons. And that's because Kittle is arguably the biggest mismatch in the NFL and Purdy is the best quarterback he has played with.
That's why Pro Football Focus ranks Kittle and Purdy as the NFL's 14th-best quarterback-receiver duo.
"Purdy’s 134.5 passer rating when targeting Kittle over the past two seasons ranks first among the quarterback-receiver duos on this list," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "They also have more than 2,100 yards together during that time. Purdy and Kittle have established an incredible connection, which has stood true in both high- and low-volume situations."
To be quite honest, Purdy is the only reason this duo doesn't rank higher. Purdy is roughly the 14th-best quarterback in the NFL, while Kittle is a top-10 receiver even though he technically isn't a wide receiver. He's still a better pass catcher than almost every wide receiver in the league.
Can you imagine the numbers Kittle would have put up in his career if he had been able to play with Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Instead, he played with C.J. Beathard and Jimmy Garoppolo for years. Now, he has a slightly-above-average starting quarterback and suddenly he's putting up the best numbers of his career in his early 30s. Go figure.
For Kittle and Purdy to climb this list next year, Purdy will have to raise his game and Kittle will have to stay healthy.
Stay tuned.