PFF Gives the 49ers a Positive Outlook After Free Agency

This is certainly one way to look at free agency from the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It's difficult to feel upbeat about the 49ers following free agency.

Most of their free agent signings were focused on special teams. Granted, they need to improve that area, but they have plenty of other areas that are lacking still.

Despite the minimal activity and mass exodus from free agency, there is one positive outlook to have from it according to Pro Football Focus. Here is their explanation for it.

"It seems the 49ers are using this offseason to prepare themselves to build their roster around a massive Brock Purdy contract extension. That approach may see them struggle in 2025, though they still have a nice mix of stars and young players who could keep them in playoff contention. This is a prudent approach for San Francisco after the team contended for championships for the past half-decade."

This is probably true since the 49ers are limiting their cash spend this year after being one of the top teams in the last few years.

All of that cash that wasn't used for potentially several free agents and some of the players they cut can be swung over towards an extension for Purdy.

That is certainly what the 49ers could be doing as one of their driving factors for limiting the cash spending. Not to mention the bonus on April 1 due for Brandon Aiyuk.

Besides, it's not like the 49ers are a bottom feeding team. They still have a decent chance to make the playoffs next season if they can find some adequate injury luck.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

