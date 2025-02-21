Why the 49ers Will Inevitably Release Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are headed for a divorce. This has been known since a couple of days before the Super Bowl.
Samuel revealed that his time with the 49ers has ended and requested a trade. The 49ers will have no issue sending Samuel packing. He was mediocre in 2024. All he was to the offense was a negatively impactful player. It’s good that the 49ers are moving on from him. However, it’s doubtful it’s done via trade.
The 49ers will inevitably release Samuel. For starters, what’s his market? It’s difficult to see which team would want him because he’s not a good pure wide receiver. Whichever team gets him has to be able to fit him in gadget roles like the Broncos, Ravens, and Chargers. That’s assuming these teams want him or want him enough to acquire him in a trade.
If it does get that far, figuring out Samuel's draft capital is the next challenge, and it’s probably not going to be appealing. By my estimate, Samuel won’t be more than a fifth round, and that’s being generous. If the 49ers can find a trade partner, they will have to eat $31.55 million in dead money if they pull the trigger on a trade.
The alternative would be to release him with a post-June 1 designation. That way the 49ers can spread out his dead money with roughly $10.75 million this year and $20.8 million next year. It depends on what draft pick the 49ers can get in return for Samuel and if it is worth it to eat the $31.55 million for that pick.
To make matters worse, the 49ers are on a short timeline thanks to the option bonus Samuel is due on Mar. 22. About $47 million would be charged to the 49ers if they don’t release or trade him before. Teams across the league know about this and will likely wait until the 49ers cut him so they can sign him to their terms without giving up draft capital.
That’s why ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers are receiving trade interest for Samuel. I doubt it’s genuinely to acquire him. Rather, it’s to get a head start for when he’s released. I would be extremely shocked if the 49ers managed to pull off a trade. Releasing him is the only real outcome with too many factors needed to align for a trade to be considered, let alone executed.
Samuel will get his chance to be a free agent for the first time in his career followed by his release. His tenure with the 49ers didn’t end well, but he should always be remembered for his magical 2021 season where he carried the team to the playoffs.
A season like no other.
