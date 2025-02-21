49ers Will Have "Home Run" Draft Pick if This Player Falls
The 49ers will have quite a few options to choose from with pick No. 11 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Picking a defensive or offensive lineman seems to be the general consensus if you look at mock drafts. It is the top areas of need for the 49ers, so they can't go wrong with that, especially if it is the best player available.
It all depends on how the board is playing out and which players fall. NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes the 49ers will have a "home run" draft pick at No. 11 if this player somehow falls to them.
"Yeah, where they're picking at 11, they're going to be able to get a really good player," said Jeremiah. "I'm curious, the one thing -- we talked about him as one of the top players in the draft with Mason Graham. I'll be curious to see how he goes through the spring. As I mentioned, I think his tape is so good, but I'm want sure he's going to totally ace the spring part of it. If you are looking for someone who I think would be a home run pick for him, what's the dream scenario, to me it would be Mason Graham were to fall down to them where they could scoop him up and pick him up."
This would be the perfect draft pick at No. 11 for the 49ers. Selecting Graham addresses the position of need and the best player available. They will have improved their defensively immediately if Graham somehow falls to them. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he does.
Not too many teams picking ahead of the 49ers will add a defensive tackle. Two of them will certainly draft quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Another one will draft edge rusher Abdul Carter and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
You also have to factor an offensive lineman or two will be drafted, so you're looking at five teams that can swoop on Graham. I don't believe it is likely the 49ers will get Graham, but if he does somehow fall, the 49ers should be all over him.
