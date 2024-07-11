All 49ers

Projecting the 49ers' Starting Offensive Line for 2024

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The weakest position group on the 49ers by far is their offensive line.

It's the only position on the team that isn't good. It's subpar. And the 49ers don't seem to care. They think it's good enough for them. And it is good enough, until they reach the Super Bowl. Then it collapses every time.

So who will be on their offensive line this year?

Trent Williams will be the left tackle, clearly.

Aaron Banks will be the left guard -- he's in the final year of his contract.

Jake Brendel probably will be the starting center considering he's the second-highest-paid offensive lineman on the team. But Brendel will be 32 this season and he missed OTAs and minicamp with knee tendonitis, so it's no guarantee that he'll make it through the entire season.

If Brendel misses time, look for Ben Bartch to fill in at center. He was the starter at that position in minicamp. He also has started games at guard and tackle for the Jaguars, so he's a key reserve.

At right guard, the 49ers probably will stick with veteran Jon Feliciano who played well until he got injured in the Super Bowl. He also is on the older side, so if he begins to break down, the next man up likely will be third-year guard Spencer Burford or rookie Dominick Puni.

At right tackle, the 49ers will start Colton McKivitz simply because he's cheap and they have no other options. His backup probably will be Jaylen Moore, who's not good.

What an underwhelming group of players.

