Report: 49ers Inquiring With QB Jameis Winston

The 49ers seem to be in on Jameis Winston as a backup quarterback to Brock Purdy.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
What a surprise.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the 49ers have been in conversation with former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston to be the backup to Brock Purdy.

Winston started seven games for the Browns last year. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Browns only won two games with him.

His numbers aren't inspiring, but Winston showed a lot to like for backup. Plus, he is playing for the Browns. Going from them to the 49ers would help him tremendously.

Adding Winston would be excellent for the 49ers. He is arguably the best backup option out there in free agency. The 49ers will be able to sustain a high level offense with Winston if Purdy gets hurt.

The reason this is a surprise is because part of Winston's game is predicated on backyard football. That will drive Kyle Shanahan crazy, especially because he's a backup.

That style of play frustrates Shanahan even when Purdy does it. So, I do find it surprising that they are inquiring with him, but it shouldn't prohibit them from wanting him.

They can live with his style of play and it would be better than any backup they've ever had. Sign Winston. Get it done and check off backup quarterback early.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

